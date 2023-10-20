Grab your skates, the J.B. Chambers Memorial Rink is open for the season!

Opening day for public skating is October 20, with the following hours:

Monday-Thursday | 1-3 p.m.

Friday | 1-3 p.m. and 7:30-10 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday | 1-4 p.m. and 7:30-10 p.m.

Admission and skate rental prices include:

Children (ages 3-12) | $6.75

Adults (ages 13+) | $7.75

Figure/ Hockey Skate rental | $4.50

Skate Sharpening | $4.50

Season passes are available: *Skate rental not included

Children (ages 3-12) | $200

Adults (ages 13+) | $225

Family | $375

The J.B. Chambers Memorial Rink is now closed for the season for roller skating and pickleball.

You can visit the Wheeling Park Office to purchase your passes.

