Wheeling Park Memorial Ice Rink construction update

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Park ice rink is in the home stretch! 7New has an exciting update on when the construction should be completed. So that means it’s time to work on those skills!

Construction has been going on since the end of last skate season and it should be ready just in time for this one. Wheeling Park Memorial Ice Rink is one of the best places to be on a chilly night and it’s getting a facelift everyone is ready for!

Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations for Wheeling Park Commission, told 7News “there’s not a lot for the youth to do so between the public skating and the organized hockey skating this is one of those things that you can do.”

And most of the money, which came from donors, went into things you can’t even see! All of the state-of-the-art equipment will be right beneath your feet. And now there’s a new clear section of the boards for sled hockey!

Haley added “in addition to the rink, the dasher boards, the obvious things you are seeing it’s a brand new refrigerant system underneath so it’ll allow us more efficiency and better ice quality and we’re also doing some things inside the warming room and in the locker rooms just to try to clean up and make everything fresh.”

Better quality ice, it will get colder faster and stay that way, while remaining consistent. The 50 year old system that was there before had to go! Of course you’re probably asking how will this work in a pandemic this season… Well they’re working on it, hand in hand with the health department.

Haley said “we will definitely be practicing the social distancing and things like that but we’re trying to figure out capacity what we’ll be able to do for public skate we know it’s going to be a little bit different but we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to still continue with a lot of the things that we’ve done; figure skating, the hockey, and the public skating.”

Since the Nailers season is starting later, they may open the rink earlier- in the beginning of October, but construction and COVID-19 will play into when it does.