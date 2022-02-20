Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – We’d all like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony, but the singers at Wheeling Park don’t have any trouble doing it.

They’ve been selected as West Virginia’s honor choir for the second time in just three years.

The ensemble submitted recordings to the Music Educator’s Association and beat out every other school in the state for the title.

Now they’re bound for the association’s conference in Charleston, where some of their top selections will get a statewide audience.

And while choir is far from the only activity they take part in…these students blended their voices until they cut that perfect take.

But these are also very motivated kids that are on the dance team, they’re on the basketball team, they’re on the speech and debate team, they cheer, we have a wrestler among the group.” Joyce Jingle, Choir Director, Wheeling Park High School

We work so hard. Like we get no breaks. Like we’re constantly going at it. We don’t waste time. Tiara Simon, Senior

A lot of missed takes, and outtakes. Just recording and recording and recording every day until we could finally get the one we wanted. And when we did, we could all, not only did she say that ‘oh that was the best one yet,’ we could all feel it before she even said it. Charlie Mattingly, Senior

The Patriots aren’t strangers to playing to big audiences.

You may have seen them grace the stage with the Wheeling Symphony just a couple of months ago.