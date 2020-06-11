Wheeling Park Pool Shut Down Over Paint Oversight

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You will have to find another pool, other than Wheeling Park, to take a dip in for a couple days.

Just a week and a half ago the Wheeling Park pool opened up only to shut down again, but over a paint oversight this time.

“We’re truly sorry that this occurred. We’re just trying to get the pool up and running.”​ Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

Several pool guests were seen with paint on their clothes and towels, as well as their hands and feet Tuesday.

“There were quite a few yesterday that ended up with different degrees of paint.”​ Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

But that wasn’t the first time Wheeling Park learned about it, according to officials.

Paint along parts of the pool was already coming off earlier in the week. Wheeling Park officials said they originally thought paint was only coming off in one area of the pool.

​”The thing that was even more concerning to me is that this had been happening for over a week.”​ Kristy Schwanker, concerned mom

Schwanker is one of the many concerned parents that claimed she’s had to scrub paint off both her sons. ​

Schwanker said the pool water was cloudy by the time they arrived, and parts of the pool were squishy. ​Not even a half hour of being at the pool, she said she noticed paint on her sons.

“It wasn’t just a little paint. I mean we’re talking both knees were completely caked in paint.”​ Kristy Schwanker, concerned mom

According to Schwanker, the manager of the park handed her bleach to scrub it off her 8 and 11 year old sons.

A situation that Schwanker, pool officials, and an attorney have already talked over. ​

​”Our ultimate goal is to provide a safe environment for our employees and guests. Be able to offer a fun activity without having to worry about challenges, but things happen. And we’re owning up to it.”​ Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

The pool is being drained, scraped, and power washed before it is refilled again. ​

It’s expected to be open by Friday.