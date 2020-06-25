Wheeling Park pool to re-open Friday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Park pool will re-open tomorrow.
Officials at Wheeling Park are filling up the pool today (Thursday.)
The Wheeling Park pool was closed due to a paint oversight on June 10
7news was told the Wheeling Park pool would re-open on June 12 but the pool has remained closed to make sure a thorough inspection was performed.
The Wheeling Park pool opens at 11 AM.
- Alexa’s Noon Update
