Wheeling Park pool to re-open Friday

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Park pool will re-open tomorrow.

Officials at Wheeling Park are filling up the pool today (Thursday.)

The Wheeling Park pool was closed due to a paint oversight on June 10

7news was told the Wheeling Park pool would re-open on June 12 but the pool has remained closed to make sure a thorough inspection was performed.

The Wheeling Park pool opens at 11 AM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter