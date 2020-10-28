Wheeling Park returns to in-person learning Thursday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park and Ohio County Schools said they will return to in-person education on Thursday.
Wheeling Park moves back into Level 1 which means they will have in person education Thursday, Friday, Monday, and Tuesday.
Wednesday will still be used as a remote learning day.
Currently, Ohio County is under “green” advisory on the County Alert Map.
