Wheeling Park Speech and Debate team hopes to continue their winning streak

It’s a winning streak like no other.

Wheeling Park High School is prepping right now for this years state speech tournament later this year.

They have won 40 and are going for 41.

Winning every year only comes with one problem: having to carry the weight of your school’s winning streak.

But does that put pressure on the students?

“Yeah, I think that it does, but I think that it’s also a really great motivator for our kids because they want to be part of that tradition and to keep that number alive” Kayla Nelson – Coach

When you see a team that has won 40 competitions in a row, you have to ask yourself: what are they doing differently that is keeping them on top?

“We actually prepare a year in advance. Once the state tournament is over, we have tryouts for the next team. They’re researching all summer.” Bill Cornforth – Head Coach

The Wheeling Park High School Speech and Debate team will compete for their 41st title this year, but it’s going to look a little bit different due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The main difference is the preparation because you have to take into account things like making sure you can hear people well enough; you have to change the way you speak so people can understand you. You also have to address certain Wi-Fi issues.” Tony Meisel – Captain

The winning streak may be a school tradition, but being a part of the team is a becoming a family tradition for one of the team captains.