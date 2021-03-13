Wheeling Park takes home 41st win in statewide speech and debate tournament

Head Coach: 'Nobody wants to be the first to lose, so they make sure they win.'

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “For the 41st Consecutive State Champions: Wheeling Park High School!”

The Wheeling Park High School Speech and Debate team has won their 41st consecutive title! @WTRF7News @StephyDawgG @WheelingParkHS pic.twitter.com/bm7a8lTjmi — Aaron Myler WTRF (@AaronMylerWX) March 13, 2021

Saturday night Wheeling Park High School swept the floor in multiple categories, making them yet again the champs of the statewide speech and debate tournament.

While it was not their first win, it was a year like no other. Nailing 41 came with a never-before-seen virtual challenge.

It was a lot harder with everyone separated but the point is we still made it work. Dailey Ward, Captain of WPHS Speech Team

Well really prep starts at the beginning of the year because all of it is prep for this tournament. So, many hours after many school days. Tony Miesel, Captain of WPHS Speech Team

Head Coach Bill Cornforth tells 7NEWS he remembers the date: March 13, 2020 Governor Jim Justice called off the state tournament that Wheeling Park was set to attend the next day.

Nobody wants to be the first to lose, so they make sure they win. And they only win by working harder than everybody else. Bill Cornforth, Head coach of WPHS Speech and Debate Team

This year the moto became adapt or you don’t survive.

We just make sure that our teammates practice like they’ve never won and then they go and perform like they’ve never lost. Clearly we’ve got something going right. Lauren Marquart, Captain of WPHS Speech Team

Coach Cornforth says tryouts for next year’s team literally start next week!

Students will work over the summer for the first tournament in October.