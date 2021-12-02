Wheeling Park teen places in international fitness competition

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Congratulations is in order for Wheeling Park Sophomore Nadia Szymialis who recently returned from Sweden where she placed second in the Functional Fitness Federation Worlds.

Nadia Szymialis

Szymialis has been doing cross fit for almost three years and says it’s her consistency and hard work is what got her to this point. At the competition she scored in several categories and events. She says she was a little nervous before she competed but ultimately let her body take over during each event.

So, at this one I had to do a strength event, a gymnastics event, an endurance event, and a mixture. I was kind of surprised because I didn’t check the results before because I kind of wanted it to be a surprise. Ultimately, I’d like to make the CrossFit games next year. Nadia Szymialis, runner up at the Functional Fitness Federation Worlds

Szymialis says it was an honor to compete and represent the U.S and that she is looking forward to competing at the next level.