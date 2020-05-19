Wheeling Park to host another Drive-In movie Friday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gather the kids, get your popcorn because Wheeling Park is hosting another drive-in movie night.

The event is free and will take place this Friday, May 22.

The movie will begin at dusk but gates will open at 7 PM.

Due to social distancing, the number of vehicles permitted to attend drive-in movies will be limited. Upon arrival, Wheeling Park associates will direct guests to their designated parking spot.

All moviegoers must remain in their vehicles at all times, except when accessing restroom facilities at the White Palace or W.E. Stone Building.

Visitors wishing to purchase refreshments may do so via phone at 304-243-4185 and a Wheeling Park associate will deliver the items to their vehicle.

For more information regarding Wheeling Park’s COVID-19 policies, call the Wheeling Park main office at 304-243-4085 or go here

The drive-in movie title will not be published due to movie licensing constraints. However, guests are encouraged to visit the Wheeling Park Facebook page to participate in a movie guessing game, where they’ll be challenged to guess the movie titles for themselves.