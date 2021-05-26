Wheeling Park To Host Flashback Friday Rain Or Shine This Week

WHEELING, W.VA. – Wheeling Park is celebrating its 95th birthday with a bang and the fun kicks off this Friday, May 28! The festivities will include a live performance by up-and-coming country band Zane Run followed by an incredible fireworks display over Wheeling Park, plus a beer garden, food trucks, an inflatable fun zone, face painting, and much more from 5 – 9 p.m.

Flashback Fridays will be hosted rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, entertainment, beer garden, food vendors and family activities will be moved inside Wheeling Park’s J.B. Chambers Memorial Ice Rink.

The celebration will continue all summer long with live entertainment, local vendors, food trucks, games, and more at Wheeling Park every Friday night from 5 – 9 p.m. throughout the summer.

Flashback Fridays will include the following festivities:

· Fireworks: Bring a blanket and grab a spot near Wheeling Park’s Good Lake on Friday, May 28 at 9 p.m. as we kick off Wheeling Park’s 95th birthday with an unforgettable fireworks display. Fireworks will take place rain or shine.

· Live Concerts: Enjoy free live performances by some of the area’s most acclaimed performers every Friday from 7 – 9 p.m.

o May 28 – Zane Run

o June 4 – Sarah Hayes Band

o June 11 – Daniel Welsh Band

o June 18 – Ron Retzer Trio

o June 25 – Curtis Johnson Quartet

o July 2 – 7 South

o July 9 – Pocket Change

o July 16 – Eli & The Mojo Kings

o July 23 – Bill Gordy & The Musical Mercenaries

o July 30 – Steel Casa

o August 6 – MSM

o August 13 – Easy Street

o August 20 – Taylor Joe & the Copper Creek Band

· Beer Garden & Food Trucks: Indulge in your favorite fair foods and unwind with a unique variety of local brews every Friday from 5 – 9 p.m. at Wheeling Park’s outdoor Beer Garden.

· Shop Local Vendors: Browse unique food and craft vendors every Friday from 6 – 9 p.m. Vendor applications are now being accepted. Local food and craft vendors are encouraged to submit photos of their operation and menu/craft items to Andy Brown at abrown@oglebay.com.

· Kids’ Inflatable Fun Zone: Kids of all ages will jump for joy during this Inflatable playground experience every Friday from 5 – 9 p.m.

· Discounted Wheeling Park Activity Wristbands: In celebration of Wheeling Park’s 95th anniversary, you can snag an all-day activity wristband for just $9.95 per person. Wristbands include access to miniature golf, swimming & waterslide, tennis, and pedal boating, plus special Flashback Friday programming like the Inflatable Fun Zone!

· Cornhole Tournaments: Battle it out in our kick-off cornhole tournament on Friday, May 28 to see which team reigns supreme. Registration begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at Wheeling Park’s Amphitheater for the first 16 teams.

· Face Painting: Let our incredible face painting artist bring your imagination to life every Friday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

· Good Zoo Animal Ambassadors: Get wild with some of the Good Zoo’s most popular animal ambassadors from 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on May 28, June 25 and July 30.

For complete Flashback Friday event schedule, visit www.oglebay.com/flashback-fridays.