Wheeling Park’s Dailey Ward wins 2nd place in Poetry Out Loud competition

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Congrats to Wheeling Park’s Dailey Ward!

Ward’s the 2nd place winner in the Poetry Out Loud state-wide competition.

He’s a high school senior who only just fell in love with the art of poetry two years ago, and it quickly became a hobby of his.

For the competition, he performed one of his favorite pieces: “Adam’s Curse.”

Even though poetry has only been a part of his life for a couple years now, Ward says he always was drawn to it. He loves the rhythm of it and couldn’t be any more grateful to be recognized for something he just loves to do.

“It’s means a lot (to me). This seems really more just focused on getting the poetry out in the way it’s suppose to sound. I thought, that is beautiful… How it is just… Just making the art of the how it’s supposed to sound. I really like that part of the competition.” dailey Ward, 2nd place in the West Virginia Poetry Out Loud competition

“I’m so extremely proud of Dailey. He worked very hard within a short period of time because of COVID and remote. But Dailey stuck with it, and he was just outstanding.” Gail Adams, Poetry Out Loud Coach

He worked alongside Poetry Out Loud coach Gail Adams throughout the process and has hopes to write some of his own works.

Ward says he’ll probably continue reading more and more poetry throughout his lifetime.