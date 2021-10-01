Wheeling Park’s SADD students stand up against drinking and driving

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park’s Students Against Destructive Decisions left behind red ribbons on every car windshield in the school parking lot in a way to remind students to go behind the wheel sober.

It’s part of the annual “Tie One On” event.

Advocates say this time is especially important to make smart decisions right before the big Homecoming weekend.

According to the CDC, underage drinking is becoming a public health problem. Even advocates say more than 3,500 lives of our youth are lost due to excessive drinking every year in the US.

That’s where Wheeling Park SADD students and advocates step up.

“I hope it sends to the community in general but especially the students: it’s important to stay sober behind the wheel, and we want to save lives.” colleen Dorsey, Advocate at YSS

“It’s a physical reminder to just think about what you’re doing, make smart decisions, and make sure you come home safely.” Kaylynn Hall, Wheeling Park SADD student

“Just think before they get in a car, while drinking or on drugs or impaired on anything else, so I just hope it makes a difference that people can open up their eyes and realize what they can lose if they make bad decisions.” Riley Richardson, Wheeling Park SADD student

Once again, SADD wants to remind their fellow peers to make good decisions this weekend. That includes no drinking and driving, and if they have a ride, make sure they’re not drinking or doing any sort of illegal activity.

SADD wishes everyone a fun but safe Homecoming weekend!