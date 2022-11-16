WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Park Commission makes a big announcement Wednesday.

The commission says $3.2 million will be poured into Wheeling Park’s White Palace for major renovations.



According to architect Vic Greco from the Mills Group, the firm hired to design the project, the renovations include a new cafe and cafe deck, a veranda, a new handicapped accessible side entrance plus a grand staircase going to the second floor lobby leading to the newly-designed ballroom.

Like anybody’s home you need to upgrade here and there. And this space, the building itself needs this upgrade. It’s been tired. It needs some new finishes. modern lighting things more efficient HVAC system systems. All of

those are integrated into this project which will further enhance and keep this building going for generations to come. Vic Greco, Mills Group

The White Palace is a treasure. It’s a gem, but it needs a little bit of a facelift. It doesn’t look all that different from what it did when I was in high school many years ago. So, this is going to take it to that next level, make it something we’re all proud of really in the heart of, what I consider, to be the city’s community park. Glenn Elliott, Wheeling Mayor

The renovation project is set to be completed sometime in the Spring of 2023.