Wheeling PD getting ready to launch new crime reporting site

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling P-D just announced a brand new “crime reporting” website, the self-reporting system launches in just a couple of days.

Beginning Tuesday– you can go to wheelingwv.gov/onlinecrimereport, it’s for several types of misdemeanor or nuisance related crimes.

Specifically, non-violent crimes that don’t need immediate response because the site is designed to collect data on minor incidents without sending an officer.

If there is an active crime or if there is a suspect involved in these cases do not use this system, call 911.

Philip Stahl | Wheeling Public Information Officer

Here is the list of the 8 non-emergency crimes you can report:

  • Harassing Phone Calls
  • Hit and Run
  • Identity Theft (Only file when there is NO known suspect)
  • Lost Property
  • Thefts (Only file when there is NO known suspect)
  • Traffic Complaints
  • Vandalism (Only file when there is NO known suspect)
  • Vehicle Tampering (Only file when there is NO known suspect)

