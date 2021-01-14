Wheeling PD goes through Crisis Intervention Training

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s been a year of stressful situations, especially with mental health and substance abuse so it’s important to learn new strategies to deescalate these moments.

That’s exactly what Wheeling PD has been doing all week in their Crisis Intervention Training.

Since starting this program a few years ago, Chief Schwertfeger says there has been a tremendous response from everyone involved.

From guest speakers, officers and their partners Youth Services System and the Community Impact Coalition.