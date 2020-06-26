Wheeling PD investigating a wrong-way crash

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Around 5 a.m. Friday morning, Wheeling Police and Fire Departments were called to the Interstate 70 westbound tunnel entrance for a report of a vehicle that crashed into the I-70 bridges construction zone.

The driver of the vehicle drove the wrong way from North Wheeling by traveling east in the westbound tunnel before crashing into exposed steel beams.

Fire department personnel transported the driver to Wheeling Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The bridge was damaged, but the extend of those damages are unknown to police. Charges are pending for the driver, but as of late morning, the crash remains under investigation.