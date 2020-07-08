Wheeling PD looking for missing person

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are looking for a missing man and need your help.

Wheeling Police are looking for Robert Jeffery Bailey.

Bailey was last seen on Wheeling Island on July 7.

Baily’s stats:

Male

White

Age: 38

Has Brown Eyes

Has Brown Hair

6’0

200 lbs

If anyone has any information please contact the Wheeling Police Department 304-234-3664.