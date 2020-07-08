Wheeling PD looking for missing person

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are looking for a missing man and need your help.
Wheeling Police are looking for Robert Jeffery Bailey.
Bailey was last seen on Wheeling Island on July 7.
Baily’s stats:
- Male
- White
- Age: 38
- Has Brown Eyes
- Has Brown Hair
- 6’0
- 200 lbs
If anyone has any information please contact the Wheeling Police Department 304-234-3664.
