Wheeling PD looking for missing person

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are looking for a missing man and need your help.

Wheeling Police are looking for Robert Jeffery Bailey.

Bailey was last seen on Wheeling Island on July 7.

Baily’s stats:

  • Male
  • White
  • Age: 38
  • Has Brown Eyes
  • Has Brown Hair
  • 6’0
  • 200 lbs

If anyone has any information please contact the Wheeling Police Department 304-234-3664.

