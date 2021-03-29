Wheeling Police Dept. looking to hire! How does a $20,000 bonus sound?

There are three vacancies that the chief wants to fill with those who have certification

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department is offering a hefty bonus to any already certified police officer that wants to come work in the friendly city.

The city is offering a $20,000 singing bonus for a West Virginia certified police officer, or potentially out-of-state police officer.

Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says there are three vacancies, and he’s looking to expand the department even more.

An extra $20K might make for some quick turnaround.

It’s a return on investment. We can get certified, previously-trained officers on the street quicker. A non-certified officer that comes to us, it takes every bit of 9 to 12 months before that officer is certified, trained appropriately, and out being a productive member of the department. Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Chief of Police

If a police officer in West Virginia is on a state pension, opposed to a municipal, that retirement is transferable to the Wheeling PD.

The $20,000 is strictly for already certified police officers, but aspiring officers are also invited to apply.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 16, with the Civil Service Exam taking place on Saturday, May 8.