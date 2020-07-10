Wheeling PD make arrest in early morning stabbing

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are investigating a stabbing that happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Huron Street on Wheeling Island.

When officers arrived at the residence, the found a male victim inside who was injured. Fire department personnel were called to the scene to transport the victim to Wheeling Hospital. Detectives also were called to the scene to conduct interviews and process the scene.

Ernest Stewart, 68 of Wheeling was arrested and is charged with unlawful assault. Police are continuing their investigation. Additional charged and defendants are possible