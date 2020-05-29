Wheeling PD to begin parking enforcement Monday June 1

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department and its civilian Parking Enforcement Officers will begin to issue citations on all parking related violations beginning Monday, June 1.
Parking enforcement was temporary suspended in mid-March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citations will be issues for
- All expired meters
- Red commercial loading zones
- Yellow No parking lines
- Handicapped parking spots
- All posted no parking signs (includes specific times and street sweepers)
