Wheeling Planning Commission members vote unanimously to reject Woodsdale GC&P Development plans

The controversial GC&P Development on top of Woodsdale hill will NOT go forward.

In a unanimous vote tonight, the Wheeling Planning Commission denied GC&P’s special area request and the amendments to the comprehensive plan.

The goal for GC&P was to take the 2014 comprehensive plan and make a change to the ‘future land use map’ which means… GC&P was asking to develop the land designated for conservation use.

The denial tonight was a vote put on hold for over a year.

Some commissioners say the key concerns were traffic access, while some residents argued that flooding would be a huge drawback.

Wheeling Planning Commissioner Howard Monroe said, “I think this may be the right idea, but I think it’s the wrong place.”

Commissioners say it took the calls, emails and petitions of hundreds of Woodsdale and Gregsville neighbors, and one resident says the decision made tonight has been a fight brewing for 11 years.

“Residents can take a breath. Some people got water, some people didn’t. Some people had fear of landslides but other people didn’t live in that proximity. Everybody had different concerns but it was everybody pulling together and working as a team.” Karen Kangisser, committee member for Woodsdale United



