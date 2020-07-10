Wheeling Planning Commission postpones GC&P public hearing

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The City’s Planning Commission has decided to postpone Monday’s scheduled public hearing in the interest of public health. Chairman Jeff Mauck cited the recent increase in cases locally, the difficulty to social distance within the stairwells and elevator necessary to access the meeting room at the venue and the presumption that the citizens most likely to attend the hearing are of the demographic most affected by the virus.

“The Commission felt strongly about hearing the public comments in-person, however when considering all of the factors, the responsible decision is to postpone the hearing to a later date, ” he said.

Originally slated for 6 p.m., Monday, July 13, Assistant Director of Economic and Community Development Tom Connelly said staff had taken steps to conduct the hearing in-line with the Governor’s guidelines with Ohio County Health Department assistance. Connelly also serves as staff to the Commission.

“The Commission was provided with 200 masks, hand sanitizer and signage for those entering the facility, and Wheeling Park spaced out seating in the venue,” noting the Commission has received comments from the public expressing their concern with attending the hearing under the current circumstances.

The Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10 at which time they will discuss options to conduct the hearing at a future date.