Wheeling Planning Commission set to meet tonight on GC&P development project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Planning Commission is holding a special public hearing tonight at Wesbanco Arena for the proposed GC&P development project.

Despite restrictions limiting indoor public gatherings to 25 people, the purpose of the event and large size of the venue will allow for the hearing to take place.



The proposed mixed-use village will feature retail commercial and office space on the hilltop above Woodsdale.



However, the watershed-stormwater area has been a major concern for residents.



The meeting starts at 6 PM.

Follow 7News for further updates.