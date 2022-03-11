Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just when we thought we were home free with spring…it looks like winter has a late-breaking gift for us.

But even before the first flake falls, Wheeling’s maintenance crews have mapped out where their plows are headed.

They say their biggest issue is timing.

They’re trying to get their personnel aligned just right for when the snow hits, which can always fluctuate.

And considering all the ground they have to cover, getting started as early as possible is key.

There are a lot of miles of streets in the city, and with that, trying to do them in both directions, so you take the size of the city, double it and the trips we have to make per street in each direction, and we have over 500 miles worth of streets that we have to treat. Steve Johnston, Wheeling Director of Operations

He says complicating things for some departments is that the price of salt has risen due to inflation.

They’ve used around 300 tons of it total for all of our weather events this year.

Plow drivers also face the problem of where to put those piles of snow once they’re moved off the road.

Johnston says they do their best to put them in convenient places for drivers and pedestrians.

But with any luck, the springtime sunshine will take care of it fairly quickly.