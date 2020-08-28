Wheeling Police and Belmont County Sheriff’s Deputies Make Arrest in Vehicle/Foot Pursuit

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- One person has been jailed after Wheeling Police officers assisted the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening with a vehicle and foot pursuit that started in Belmont County, Ohio and ended in Wheeling city limits.

Around 10:15 p.m., Wheeling Police officers responded to the area around WesBanco Arena to assist Belmont County sheriff deputies with a vehicle pursuit.

The suspect, identified as Randolph Michael Smith, continued to flee police by crashing his vehicle into a utility pole a few blocks away in the 1900 block of Main Street.



Smith then fled the area on foot, and moments later was arrested by sheriff’s deputies. When searching the area of the crash, Wheeling Police officers found a bag belonging to the suspect that had a firearm, illegal drugs, and drug-using instruments inside.

Smith, 41 of Wheeling was arrested and is faced with the following criminal charges: fugitive from justice in Belmont County, Ohio, and prohibited person possessing a deadly weapon. He also was wanted out of Ohio and Marshall Counties in West Virginia for five counts of malicious assault, battery on an officer, prohibited person possessing a firearm, entering without breaking and possession of a controlled substance for failing to report for a mandatory jail sentence.

Because the incident ended in West Virginia, Smith was transported by WPD to the Northern Regional Jail pending a court arraignment.