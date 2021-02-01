Wheeling Police are seeking a Wheeling man suspected in a stabbing incident.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking information on a suspect involved in a weekend malicious assault incident.

The suspect, identified as Gage Matthew Machine, 28 of Wheeling is wanted by authorities after he allegedly stabbed one person around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Clearview Avenue.

The victim received medical treatment by Wheeling Fire Department personnel and was released.

If anyone has information on the suspect’s whereabouts, they are strongly urged to call police at 304-234-3664.

