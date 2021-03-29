Wheeling Police Arrest Man For Possessing Methamphetamine

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A Clearview man has been arrested by Wheeling Police after an early morning drug find in Downtown Wheeling

Around 1:50 a.m., Monday, police say they found a person acting suspiciously at the Knights Inn parking lot, located at 949 Main Street.

After a search of the vehicle, officers say they found more than 11 grams of methamphetamine and drug-using instruments inside.

Police then arrested the driver, Keith E. Chambers, 30 of Clearview, W.Va.

Chambers is charged with possession with intent to deliver and was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending a court arraignment.