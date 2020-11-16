Wheeling police arrest man on drug charges

Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va, (WTRF)- One person was arrested on drug charges after an initial traffic-related call in North Wheeling Sunday.

Around 4:25 p.m., Wheeling Police were called to the 700 block of Main Street for a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant.

When officers approached the driver of the vehicle, they noted the suspect was acting suspicious and was carrying a duffle bag.

A Wheeling PD K9 Unit on scene alerted police of possible drugs inside the bag.

After a search of the bag and the car, police found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug using instruments and prescription pills.

As a result, Russell Stanley Lemasters, 50 of Short Creek was arrested and is charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Northern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

