Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police arrested a man late Wednesday night after he ran away from the police.

Police say they made contact with a man on a bike and while talking to the man, he ran away from the police.

Once police caught up to the man, Wheeling Police say they found Shawn Scott in possession of meth.

Scott was taken to Northern Regional Jail and was charged with a controlled substance, running from the police, and obstructing