Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- You may have noticed a lot of police in the Edgewood area of Woodsdale today.

Two runaway teens from Martins Ferry took off when police spotted them near National Road.

The chase took police on Bethany Pike, Behind Peterson and all the way down Edgewood Street.

Police were able to eventually catch both of the teens.

No names or details of the teens were given at this time