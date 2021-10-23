Wrong-way accident in Wheeling kills driver, seriously injures passenger

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department released a statement on last night’s fatal crash near Mt. DeChantal Road and Perkins Restaurant.

Wheeling Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one person late Friday night.

Police were called to the eastbound I-70 Exit 2A off-ramp near Perkins restaurant around 11:40 p.m.

A vehicle drove the wrong way up the ramp and collided with another car. As a result, the at fault driver died, and a passenger was seriously injured. Others involved in the crash did not require immediate medical attention.

The victims’ names are not being released at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

Wheeling Police Department