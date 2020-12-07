Wheeling Police investigating an assault at Heritage Trail

Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are investigating a malicious assault that happened Monday morning on the Heritage Trail downtown.

Around 8:25 a.m., officers say they met with a male victim on Water Street.

Police say he said he was walking south on the trail near the playground and was approached by several white males, possibly in their early 20’s wearing dark-colored hoodies.

Officers say the victim said the suspects assaulted him several times before fleeing the area and running south on the trail towards Heritage Port.



The victim received head and facial injuries and did not request medical treatment.



Should the public have any information, they are strongly urged to call police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or call the new Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.