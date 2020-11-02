Wheeling Police investigating armed robbery on Wheeling Island

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Wheeling Island over the weekend.

Police were called to the 100 block of North York Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday for two people who were robbed at gunpoint.

According to the victims, a black colored SUV with five people inside approached them around the Burger King on Zane Street and started talking to them. A short time later, the victims told police the occupants of the SUV assaulted them on North York Street and robbed them of their belongings at gunpoint.

The victims were not able to provide a detailed description of the suspects other than the assailants were a while male, a white female and three black males.

Should the public have any information, they are urged to call police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or call the new Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.