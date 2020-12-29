Wheeling Police investigating early morning robbery in Downtown Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are seeking information on a man who robbed a store clerk early Tuesday morning in the downtown area.

Around 4:15 a.m., police were called to the 7-11 in the 1400 block of Market Street for a report of a possible armed robbery.

According to employees inside, a black male was briefly shopping inside the store when he approached the counter, demanded money, and robbed them. The suspect appeared to have a weapon inside his jacket but did not display one.

Employees told police the man was wearing a black beanie, a black puffy jacket, light in color blue jeans and a surgical mask. He then left the store walking north towards 14th & Market Streets.

Should the public have any information, they are strongly urged to call police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or call the new Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.