Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened this weekend in South Wheeling.
Sunday, police were called to the 4500 block of Jacob Street for a report of gunshots being heard.
When officers arrived, they were met with a homeowner who stated their house was hit by gunfire several times.
Police were able to locate several shell casings in the area, but were not able to locate any suspects.
No one was injured.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664 or wheelingwv.gov/crimetip.
- White House reached out to South Dakota about adding President Trump to Rushmore
- Newsfeed Now: Unrest in Chicago; Hugging booth goes viral in Texas
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 2 new COVID-19 related deaths; 60 new positive cases
- Wheeling Police investigating shots fired in South Wheeling
- Suspected tagger, passenger arrested in Los Angeles after leading police on nearly 2-hour pursuit