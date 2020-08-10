Wheeling Police investigating shots fired in South Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened this weekend in South Wheeling.

Sunday, police were called to the 4500 block of Jacob Street for a report of gunshots being heard.

When officers arrived, they were met with a homeowner who stated their house was hit by gunfire several times.

Police were able to locate several shell casings in the area, but were not able to locate any suspects.

No one was injured.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664 or wheelingwv.gov/crimetip.