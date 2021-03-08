Wheeling Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident In Elm Grove

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Police Deparent are investigating a shots fired incident that happened over the weekend in the Elm Grove area of the city.

Police were called to Junior Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots being heard.

Based on witnesses in the area, police believe the suspect is a light-skinned black male wearing a blue hoodie at the time of the incident.

No one was injured during the incident and no other suspect information was provided to police.

Should the public have any information, they are strongly urged to call police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or call the new Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.