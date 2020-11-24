Wheeling Police investigating stabbing

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are investigating a stabbing that took place late this morning in South Wheeling.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Jacob Street around 10:40 a.m. for a report of a man who was stabbed by a female inside a home. A second female victim received minor injuries during the altercation but did not require medical treatment.

The male victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital by city firefighters to be treated for serious injuries. Police are still gathering information on the crime as the case is still under investigation.