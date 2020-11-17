Wheeling Police issue guidance on WV indoor mask mandate

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police have issued guidance regarding what they believe is the appropriate protocol related to the Governor’s updated Executive Order updating his indoor mask mandate.
West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, said in his last two coronavirus briefings that the police/ 911 should be called by the store owners if people are not following the face covering mandate.
The indoor mask mandate comes down to business and other private property owners needing to take on this responsibility. Should someone attempt to enter their business or property, it then becomes their responsibility to ask the individual to comply. Should the individual not comply, that individual should be asked to leave. If the individual becomes disorderly or otherwise refuses to leave, that then becomes a police issue and we will respond and take care of it using appropriate trespass and disorderly conduct laws.Wheeling Police Chief Schwertfeger
