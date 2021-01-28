Wheeling Police Looking For Two Suspects In Shooting Outside VooDoo Lounge

Wheeling Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Wheeling Island that left one person injured.Former Marshall County teacher faces child pornography charge

Police were called to the VooDoo Lounge on South Penn Street around 12:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they were informed one person was shot and that two suspects believed to have been involved fled the area on foot.

Witnesses told police both suspects were light skinned black males, possibly in their twenties or thirties.

The first suspect is described as tall and skinny, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black wave cap at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a shorter, medium build, wearing a grey sweatshirt at the time of the incident, and had a uniquely long pointed beard.

The victim was taken to the hospital by the fire department for medical treatment.

Should the public have any information, they are strongly urged to call police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or call the new Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.