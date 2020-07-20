Wheeling Police make arrest after early morning pursuit

One person is facing criminal charges after involving Wheeling Police in an early morning traffic pursuit.

Shortly after midnight today, police patrolling the 15th Street area attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed through the East Wheeling neighborhood.

After a brief pursuit, police were able to confront the suspect in the 1300 block of Jacob Street and make an arrest.

Cordell J. Coleman, 28 of Wheeling was taken into custody and is charged with fleeing while DUI and two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver.