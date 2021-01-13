Wheeling Police Arrest Man Who Ran From The Police

WHEELING, W.Va. – A local man has been arrested by Wheeling Police after running away earlier this week in the downtown area.

On Jan. 10, police initiated a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Market Street. Moments after the driver stopped the vehicle, he ran from the officer, but was quickly found in the 900 block of Main Street.

Officers discovered the suspect, identified as Philip Joseph Humphries, 45 of Wheeling was driving a stolen vehicle out of Gwinnett County, Georgia and wanted as a fugitive by authorities for other criminal charges in Wythe County, Virginia.

Humphries also fled from officers two days prior after driving recklessly in the 36th and Jacob Streets area of South Wheeling.

He was charged by police with fleeing, receiving or transferring stolen goods, and driving suspended. Humphries was transported to the Northern Regional Jail. He was arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate, where bond was set at $10,500.