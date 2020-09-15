Missing man found and is “ok” according to Wheeling PD

UPDATE: 8:34 AM (9-15-2020)- Wheeling Police have located the missing man and say that he is “ok.” Wheeling Police would like to thank the public for their help.

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Authorities need your help locating an elderly man in the area who has dementia.



79-year-old Peter Freeman of Wheeling was last seen yesterday around 5 PM taking a walk in the Lenox-Pleasanton neighborhood.



He was wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt, khaki pants, brown shoes and a hat.



If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.