Wheeling Police release names of suspect and victim in Mozart homicide

Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police announced that William Ross Carman, 35 of Wheeling has been arrested and is charged with one count of murder in Friday afternoon’s homicide on S. Frazier Ave.

Additionally, police have released the victim’s name: Anorah Charlene Schostag, 41 of Wheeling.

Carman will be arraigned tomorrow by an Ohio County magistrate. He was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD.

