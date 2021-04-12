Wheeling Police searching for Pittsburgh man who is accused of making several terroristic threats today

The Wheeling Police Department is seeking the whereabouts on a person who made several threatening phone calls to local schools, businesses and individuals Monday morning. The threats were various in nature, including a bomb threat and the use of lethal force.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ryan Charles Cornforth, 30 of Pittsburgh, formerly of Wheeling. Cornforth is being charged with terrorist threats.

Should the public have any information on his whereabouts; they are strongly urged to call police at 304-234-3664, or the Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS-4-US.