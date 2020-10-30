Wheeling police seeking information on destruction of property case

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are seeking information on a destruction of property case in the Woodsdale area of the city.

On Friday, October 25, police were called to Orchard Road about a mailbox being destroyed. Further investigation revealed residents heard a loud explosion sound around 1 a.m. and later found the mailbox was damaged.

No one was hurt and the case remains under investigation. Police believe the blast was caused by a commercial grade firework, which can be very dangerous.

Should the public have any information, they are urged to call police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or call the new Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter