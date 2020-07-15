Wheeling Police seeking information on home burglaries

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department is seeking information and asking residents to report any burglaries or stolen property in the Mil Acres area of the city over the last 48 hours.

A burglary was reported on Cedar View Drive Tuesday morning, and police believe more burglaries took place unreported.

If anyone has information on any burglary or has recently had property stolen, and wishes to report to help detectives, please call 304-234-3664. Police also want to remind residents to lock their homes and vehicles.