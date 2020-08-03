Wheeling Police Sergeant retires after 26 years of service to WPD

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police Sergeant, Don Miller, is hanging up the badge after 26 years of service with the Wheeling Police Department.

Sgt. Miller joined WPD in the fall of 1994 and has been the Prevention Resource Officer at Bridge Street Middle School since 2008.

Sgt. Miller’s last day is today for the Wheeling Police Department.

Officer Cody Schwertfeger will be the new Prevention Resource Officer at Bridge Street Middle School.

