Wheeling pools re-open this Friday

Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Announced on their social media pages, the Wheeling Parks and Recreation Committee says the Bridge Park pool on Wheeling Island and Garden Park Pool in Warwood will re-open this Friday.

The guidelines for each pool are below.

  • Pool hours will operate noon-7 PM.
  • Occupancy will be 100
  • No benches or chairs provided: Bring your own chairs or seating.
  • No pool parties for 2020.

