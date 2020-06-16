Wheeling pools re-open this Friday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Announced on their social media pages, the Wheeling Parks and Recreation Committee says the Bridge Park pool on Wheeling Island and Garden Park Pool in Warwood will re-open this Friday.
The guidelines for each pool are below.
- Pool hours will operate noon-7 PM.
- Occupancy will be 100
- No benches or chairs provided: Bring your own chairs or seating.
- No pool parties for 2020.
