Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling’s Bus system is in serious jeopardy. It’s because of a bill currently stuck in the House of Delegates.

If House Bill 4331does not pass this legislative session– jobs and funding are in danger.

About 16 million dollars of federal funding would be taken away from the state.

Wheeling is already feeling the impact because a two million dollar grant is currently blocked because the bill is stuck which is coupled with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

On top of these two issues– thousands of residents would lose public transportation.

If the bill continues to be stalled– Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority will slowly lose resources.

The first thing we’re gonna have to do is cut our service. Anywhere we have our half hour service which is McMechen, or Warwood, Mozart places like that you’re gonna go to hour service maybe an hour and a half and if still doesn’t get passed well have to shut our doors. Lisa Weishar | Executive Director, OVRTA

There’s a bill stuck in the House of Delegates affecting five of West Virginia’s largest

transit systems.

House Bill 4331 was placed on the House Calendar (inactive calendar) on February

17th and it is uncertain that it will run.

HB 4331 is a simple bill that puts West Virginia back in sync with federal law on the issue of complying with collective bargaining agreements (CBA).

This gridlock in the House of Delegates has put transit systems in a tenuous situation, and if this bill doesn’t pass this session, they will have to cut service or shutter service altogether causing the loss of hundreds of jobs.

This all stems from House Bill 2009.

HB 2009 passed in 2021 which created the Paycheck Protection for employees, meaning employers

cannot deduct union wages from employees’ paychecks.

Municipal employees were exempted but transit systems that receive federal grants were inadvertently left out.

If this situation isn’t remedied, these transits will not be eligible to receive any of the federal funds from

the new federal infrastructure legislation which is 175 million dollars over four years.

The four other cities impacted would be Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg and Clarksburg.

House Bill 4331



